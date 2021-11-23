‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Kiaya Elliott Reveals Where Her Relationship With Teazha Stands (Exclusive)

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant‘s Kiaya Elliott and Teazha may have had a season filled with tension and fights, but the exes are “in a pretty good place” now, Kiaya told PopCulture.com ahead of Tuesday’s season finale of the MTV show. Struggling to readjust their relationship after breaking things off romantically has been “really hard,” Kiaya admitted, but the two are dedicated to growing together as they raise her 2-year-old son Amour.

Having grown up together, Kiaya admitted there were a lot of growing pains when it came to her relationship with Teazha. “We basically have to learn how to adapt to each other,” she explained. “As a person gets older you have to relearn them.” Despite the pressure for the two exes to reconcile, Kiaya said the two are happy where they are, even if no one else understands.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re in a pretty good place right now,” she told PopCulture. “It’s confusing to everyone else, but we understand. We don’t necessarily have a title, but we have an understanding.” Kiaya and Teazha are now committed to working on themselves separately, with the reality TV personality explaining, “It took for me to overcome my own personal issues and to look personally like, ‘Maybe it is better for us to not be in a relationship right now.’”

The social media aspect of being in the public eye has also been a struggle, “because a lot of the time the viewers forget we are just regular people who just happen to be filmed 90% of the time,” Kiaya reminded. “Everyone has this stigma that I’m just this angry person all the time and that’s 100% not the case.”

She’s learned not to push back against the people who misunderstand her for her own mental health, but it’s “bittersweet” to feel like she can’t say her piece “because everyone thinks they know more than me about my life [than I do].” Don’t miss the season finale of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, airing Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.