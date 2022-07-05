'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant': Kiaya Elliott Talks Her Relationship With X'Zayveon Gambrell After His Prison Release (Exclusive)

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star Kiaya Elliott has had to make some major adjustments now that X'zayveon Gambrell, the father of her 4-year-old son Amour, is out of prison. Ahead of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV show, Kiaya opened up to PopCulture.com about co-parenting with X'zayveon and her on-again, off-again girlfriend Teazha.

Kiaya said it's "great" having X'zayveon out of prison after four years behind bars, as he and Amour are finally getting to build a relationship for the first time. "The challenging part is just balancing everybody's opinions and adjusting to life with an additional parent and having to share my space," she told PopCulture. "So that's something that you guys are going to see me start to struggle with. Even before he gets out, it's going to be something that you guys see me anticipate on how I'm going to handle everything."

Despite the early adjustments, it's "definitely peace" among Kiaya, X'zayveon and Teazha. "I mean he does not live with us. He does not live here, so he comes over," she explained, adding that while it was "a very not typical situation" to adjust to, she's willing to struggle through this "drastic change in life" so that her son can know his dad.

"It's just a lot, that's the only way I can describe it. It's a lot. It's a lot to handle, and it's a lot to take," she admitted. "And on some days, I just want everybody to leave me alone and I want to come in my room and go to sleep because I'm like, 'How the hell am I going to deal with all of this?' But I guess it comes with being a mom. As long as Amour is happy, I'm happy."

As for her relationship with Teazha, Kiaya said fans will have to tune in to see exactly where they've landed for now, but hinted that the two "came to an agreement" in order to keep the peace. "We just came to an agreement, and we're just focusing on each other, but focusing on our separate lives as well," she said. Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.