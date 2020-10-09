Watch the Sweet Moment Tarek El Moussa Tells His Kids He's Going to Propose to Heather Rae Young

✖

Tarek El Moussa took some advice from his daughter to make his proposal to Heather Rae Young absolutely perfect. In Thursday's episode of Flipping 101, the HGTV star broke the news to his kid — Taylor, now 10, and Brayden, now 5 — that he planned to pop the question to the Selling Sunset star. Watch the moment go down on PEOPLE.com.

"I have some exciting news," he told his children, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Anstead, during a day out on a boat. "You know how you keep asking me, like maybe two or three million times a day when I'm going to marry Heather." When the kids acknowledged they had been asking, he El Moussa told them, "I'm asking Heather to marry me. Are you excited?"

"Yes. That's amazing!" Taylor responded after covering her face in surprise. El Moussa explained to his kids they had to keep his plans a secret, sealing the deal with a pinky swear. "It's really, really risky to tell a 4-year-old and a 9-year-old your plans because there's always a chance that one of them slips up," he told the camera afterward, explaining that he wanted them to be involved from the beginning.

"So we're gonna set down this private beach in Catalina, it's going to be gorgeous. I'm going to bring in thousands of flowers and roses, I'm gonna create a walking path, and I'm doing it around sunset," he continued to his kids, asking if he should keep it casual with board shorts and a T-shirt before Taylor interrupted. "Wait, do you want me to faint?" she asked. "You should wear a tuxedo, a black and white tuxedo." El Moussa agreed, "OK, tuxedo, you sold me. I'm going to wear a tuxedo. That's actually a good call."

El Moussa would sport the formal wear when he popped the question to the Netflix reality star on July 25 during a trip to Catalina Island to celebrate their one-year anniversary. The couple just moved into their first home together in Newport Beach, with El Moussa gushing over his "dream" life coming true in a sweet Instagram post late last month.

"I don’t know...I’m just so excited about life!! I’m in love, I’m engaged, Flipping 101 is on the air and Flip or Flop is on the way. I’m telling you...it’s possible to accomplish those things you have been dreaming of!" he wrote. "I dreamed of this life and I got it by believing I could do it and working my tail off!! If there is something you want just go for it! I’m yelling at you to chase your dreams!"