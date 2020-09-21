Tarek El Moussa Posts About 'Dream' Life Amid Ex-Wife Christina Anstead's Divorce News

✖

Tarek El Moussa is celebrating his "dream" life coming true as he and fiancée Heather Rae Young get to work on the home they purchased together in Newport Beach, California, after getting engaged in July. Just two days after his ex-wife, Christina Anstead, announced she had split from her husband of less than two years, Ant Anstead, the HGTV star took to Instagram to share a life update of his own.

El Moussa shared a photo Sunday of himself cuddling up with the Selling Sunset star on a couch in their new home, gushing in a lengthy caption about how everything has fallen into place in his life as of late. "I think we found the perfect couch for the new house today!! Okay...it may not seem exciting but to me it really is! We also found a ton of other stuff and I can’t wait to show you!" he began his post.

"I don’t know...I’m just so excited about life!! I’m in love, I’m engaged, Flipping 101 is on the air and Flip or Flop is on the way. I’m telling you...it’s possible to accomplish those things you have been dreaming of!" he continued. "I dreamed of this life and I got it by believing I could do it and working my tail off!! If there is something you want just go for it! I’m yelling at you to chase your dreams!"

Young responded to her future husband's gushing post with heart emojis, writing, "I dreamt of this life with you." The exchange had fans sharing their well-wishes for the couple, with one follower commenting, "Such a great perspective!! You’re such a great guy! You deserve all the happiness you have and then some!!!" Another added, "So happy for you! You deserve it!"

El Moussa's move comes just as his Flip or Flop co-star and ex-wife Christina announced she and her husband had "made the difficult decision to separate" after marrying in December 2018. The Christina on the Coast star, who welcomed son Hudson London Anstead, 1, with Ant in September 2019, reassured her followers Friday that their "children will remain our priority." She shares son Brayden James, 5, and daughter Taylor Reese, 9, with El Moussa, while the Wheeler Dealers host is dad to daughter Amelie, 16, and son Archie, 14, from his previous marriage to ex-wife Louise Herbert.