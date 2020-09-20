Tarek El Moussa Is Reportedly Being 'Very Supportive' of Ex Christina's Split From Ant Anstead

✖

As you may have heard, HGTV personality Christina Anstead has split from her husband, Ant Anstead. While the pair have children from previous relationships, they do share a 1-year-old son, Hudson. In light of this news, InTouch Weekly has reported that Christina's ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden, is being very supportive of her during this difficult time.

A source told the publication that El Moussa "is being very supportive" of his ex-wife during this time. They also shared that he was shocked to hear of Christina and Ant's split. The insider explained, "He's there for her and so is his fiancée, Heather [Rae Young], who feels bad for Christina and completely understands Tarek supporting his ex during this time. Tarek loves Hudson like if he was his own." Not only did the news of their split come as a shock to El Moussa, but it was also surprising to the former couple's friends. According to Life & Style, Christina and Ant's friends were shocked about their break-up, but they added that it seemed as if the two simply grew apart.

"They're very different people from totally different backgrounds, and that definitely played a factor," the insider said. "The crazy thing is that on the outside they looked like the perfect couple. It just goes to show that you just never know what's going on behind closed doors." They also added, "It's very sad, but they say they still love and respect each other. The conversations about splitting were gut-wrenching and heartbreaking, but they both came to the same conclusion and decided it wasn't going to be a lifetime marriage." Life & Style's report follows what Us Weekly had to say about the news. A source told the outlet, "Christina and Ant have been very private about this and friends are shocked to hear the news because they seemed happy together publicly and while in front of others."

Christina and Ant originally wed in December 2018. They welcomed their son Hudson in September 2019. On Friday, Christina took to Instagram to announce that she and Ant had split. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she wrote alongside a photo of the former couple on the beach. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."