‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Angelica Jensen Comes Under Fire for Sleeping With Her Ex in Reunion Exclusive Sneak Peek

Angelica Jensen is in the hot seat in part one of the Vanderpump Rules Season 12 reunion, as her close relationship with her ex-boyfriend comes into question.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s Season 12 Bravo reunion premiere, Jason Cohen accuses Angelica of lying about her “red flags” during their brief romance, as she didn’t disclose that she was still sleeping with her live-in ex.

“I said I lived with my ex,” Angelica insists, as Jason pushes, “You didn’t say you were having sex with him.”

Even reunion host Andy Cohen agrees, “You didn’t say that you were still sleeping together,” as Audrey Lingle chimes in, “That’s still an emotional connection.”

“Angelica wants to be the only girl a guy is talking to,” adds Natalie Maguire. “I’m not even saying that to be offensive. She does.”

Angelica clarifies that she and her ex share “two separate bedrooms” and don’t go to bed together at night, but does own up to “occasionally” sleeping with him. “I’m not gonna go sleeping on the streets,” she says. “I’m not gonna go sleep with random people.”



Jason then jumps in, telling Angelica, “You have intercourse with him, like, you have sex, you said that.”



“Yes! I said I was sleeping with my ex,” she responds. “I’m pretty sure that most people who are going through a breakup that still live with their ex are gonna be sleeping with their ex.”

Turning the argument back on Jason, Angelica notes that she wasn’t trying to “form a connection” with her ex, even if they were being intimate, while he was “forming a connection with whoever person you were outside the country with!”

“How do you know that?” Jason asks, as Angelica insists that he told her that while on their ill-fated jiu-jitsu date. “You were on top of me, telling me, ‘Oh, by the way, it’s over. Let me kiss you.’”

Jason protests, “That’s not how I did it, that’s childish as hell,” as the two go back and forth over what actually went down. “That’s how it happened,” Angelica insists. “You literally were like pinned on top of me, and I had nowhere else to go.”

Andy then breaks up the back-and-forth to ask about screenshots Angelica posted on social media of her texting Jason photos of the bruises on her knee after their jiu-jitsu date, to which he responded simply, “rough sex.”

Jason explains that he was making “a joke,” as both he and Angelica respond with a resolute “no” when asked if they had ever slept together.

Part 1 of the Vanderpump Rules Season 12 reunion will air on Tuesday, March 3 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and will stream the next day on Peacock.