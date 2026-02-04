‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cousins Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen Address Their OnlyFans Drama (Exclusive)

Vanderpump Rules stars Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen aren’t letting the drama surrounding their OnlyFans content get to them.

The cousins opened up to PopCulture.com after Angelica Jensen accused them of posting an incestuous video on OnlyFans during Tuesday’s episode of the Bravo show, an accusation they adamantly deny.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s one of those things where I just didn’t even wanna defend myself,” Jason recalled of the confrontation with Angelica. “It was more like, ‘OK, if you really wanna find out about it, like you have the link.”

Jason Cohen (Photo by: Mark Hunter “thecobrasnake”/Bravo)

He continued, “I wanna let it speak for itself. I didn’t even want to try to jump in the mud in that sense. … I know what I do. I know what I did. And the answers are there. Just go find them for yourself.”

Chris figured that there would be “a big talk” about the cousins’ OnlyFans work eventually, but he was “pretty upset” about the way Angelica introduced the conversation.

“I’m not upset that I got brought up,” he explained. “I’m upset about how it kept getting mentioned in the negative light that it was.”

He continued, “I think it was made into something bigger than it really is. I think [Angelica’s] own insecurities got the best of her. I think she tried to weaponize it and put us down and put a lot of negativity on it. And I think in the end, it kind of bit her in the ass.”

Jason, who had a brief fling with Angelica early on in the current season of Vanderpump Rules, told PopCulture that the way she introduced the OnlyFans conversation “looked like she was coming from a place of like, ‘This person hurt me. I’m getting him back. I’m going to crush him.’”

“I understand that kind of action. I’ve seen that before,” he continued. “So I was just kind of disappointed. I was disappointed in how she acted … just exposing someone or weaponizing something they do. And I didn’t like it.”

Chris Hahn (Photo by: Mark Hunter “thecobrasnake”/Bravo)

Despite how the subject arose, Jason said he was “happy” with how he handled the confrontation, which ended with Angelica in tears after most of the SUR crew rallied around the cousins.

“It was a new challenge in my life, and I’m really happy how I handled the situation,” Jason said, adding, “When it came down to the whole OnlyFans thing … your first instinct is to hide or give an excuse or maybe point a finger at somebody else, say it’s your fault. But I was like, I’m taking full accountability of this. This is who I am, this is what I do. … It was like full acceptance.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.