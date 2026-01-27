‘Vanderpump Rules’: Angelica Jensen Teases Chaos to Come With OnlyFans Drama (Exclusive)

Vanderpump Rules star Angelica Jensen has no regrets when it comes to spreading the news of Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen’s allegedly incestuous OnlyFans video — even if she ended up in the “hot seat” at the season’s reunion.

Angelica opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show, revealing that while she might have a “big mouth,” there was no way she wasn’t going to tell Kim Suarez and Demy Selem about the video after initially being clued in by fellow SUR employee Israel.

“I feel like part of who I am is just — I’m such an open book,” she told PopCulture. “I overshare — myself, my intrusive thoughts, and if someone’s going to tell me something and not going to say it’s a secret, then I’m just thinking that this is all for everyone to just go gaggle about.”

Angelica, who had a brief attempt at romance with Jason earlier in the season, clarified that she has no problem with OnlyFans in general, but thought it was “strange” for cousins to appear in a video together on the platform.

“I’ve got a big mouth, unfortunately, so I definitely took it there,” she confessed. “I feel like most people in the restaurant industry, you know, you find out something very weird about someone [and] word travels fast, and it’s no different at SUR.”

Viewers will see this week as the drama unfolds on the continuation of the cast’s trip to Paso Robles, with Angelica attempting to get the news of the video to Chris’ new flame, former friend Audrey Lingle, “in a very private matter.”

While Angelica and Audrey clashed earlier this season over Angelica publicly sharing the fact that Jason owns a penis pump, the SUR hostess said there’s “always love” for Audrey in her heart.

“I always want to wish her the best,” she told PopCulture. “I just think that she’s just so funny and a sweet person. Even though we had a fallout, I would never say anything bad about her. I just wish things unfolded a little differently than they did during the fallout.”

That drama will continue into the recently-filmed reunion, which Angelica teased sees her in the “hot seat.”

“I can thank my intrusive thoughts, my big mouth, and just being way too open about my personal life,” she joked, adding that she could “really work on shutting the f—k up.”

“My goal going in, I was like, ‘I’m gonna get peace back today. I’m going to feel good after this, no matter what,’” she said, laughing as she admitted she’s “not sure if that really happened.”

“But for all the things that I could, accountability was taken, and if I didn’t get the peace, I’m hoping that everyone else did, and maybe that will help me rest easily at night,” she said.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.



