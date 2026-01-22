‘Vanderpump Rules’ Audrey Lingle Teases ‘Big Turning Point’ in Her Relationship With Chris Hahn (Exclusive)

Get ready for a “legendary” first cast trip for the Vanderpump Rules reboot.

As the SUR staff set off for a work event in Paso Robles during this week’s episode of the Bravo show, hostess Audrey Lingle told PopCulture.com there’s “so much to come” during their trip — including a “big turning point” in her relationships with Chris Hahn and Angelica Jensen.

“There was so much that went on there — so many things,” Audrey teased of the drama to come. “I mean, stick all 10 of us in a house for three days, and it gets messy.”

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 23012 — Pictured: Audrey Lingle — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

Tuesday’s episode ended on a cliffhanger after Angelica told Kim Suarez and Demy Selem that Chris and his cousin, Jason Cohen, were allegedly in an OnlyFans video together. As Audrey had already taken issue with how Angelica had similarly revealed the fact that Jason owns a penis pump to Lisa Vanderpump, it doesn’t come as a surprise that what happens next will be explosive.

“I think that [the trip] was a big turning point in me and Chris’ relationship [and] it was a big turning point in me and Angelica’s relationship,” Audrey told PopCulture, adding that everyone had “good moments” and “bad moments” on the trip that “kind of set the trajectory for what the end of the season looked like.”

Having just come off of filming the new Vanderpump Rules cast’s first reunion, Audrey teased that “there was a little bit of everything” that was brought up when everyone came together like that for the first time.

“I think everyone said what was on their mind,” she revealed. “There were some fights, there were some people making up. … And I think for myself, I kind of shocked myself, and I got everything off my chest that I wanted to, and I was pretty proud.”

As for her bold Marilyn Monroe-inspired reunion look, Audrey credited her fellow SUR host Moises Barajas with hand-making the daring gown.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to wear.’ And he was like, ‘Can I make you a dress?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, absolutely,’” she told PopCulture, revealing that Barajas designed and made the figure-accentuating look just for her.

“He was literally sewing me into the dress in the trailer before I went to the reunion set,” she revealed. “Like it was fit for my body, and so it was just beautiful. … He deserves all the flowers in the world.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.