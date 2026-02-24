Fate of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Revealed After Big Changes

Vanderpump Rules is returning for a 14th season. Following the explosive Scandoval gate, the Bravo show had a complete overhaul, debuting a brand new cast in its 12th season.

Though fans of the show were a bit resistant to the reboot, it has yet to finish airing. But executives are confident that the show will do well that it ordered a new season already, sources tell TMZ.

The show performed so well on Bravo and Peacock that an early renewal was a no-brainer. The entire season 13 cast of the reality series is expected to return, plus a few new faces. Former staples of the original cast currently appear on the Peacock spinoff, The Valley, which is about to premiere its third season.

Despite Scandoval bringing in major numbers for season 10 and 11, network executives decided the show needed a reboot after season 11, citing Gen Zers being in a different phase in life than when the show first premiered. Additionally, some stars of the original show no longer wanted to film together amid the fallout of Scandoval and the subsequent revenge porn lawsuit from former cast member, Rachel Leviss.

As for the current season, the season 12 finale and reunion are coming out over the next few weeks. Production on season 13 is set to begin in April.

Lisa Vanderpump, who the show’s businesses are based on, has been unphased by the new cast’s critics. She told PEOPLE in an exclusive that it was time for something new in November 2025.

“The continuation is the essence of working in the restaurant business, and I’m still here and that’s obviously the crux of the matter, but the most important thing, always in a show like this, is the relationships and the people and the cohesion, and that’s very different,” Vanderpump, 65, said at the time. “They’re very different people. The world has changed. The world has moved on. I think Gen Z are incredibly different to how young people were 12 years ago.”