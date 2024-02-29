'Vanderpump Rules' Couple Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Announce Separation

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have separated after four years of marriage. The Vanderpump Rules alumni, who share a 2-year-old son, Cruz, have been living in separate homes after a "particularly rough year," Cartwright revealed on their joint podcast When Reality Hits.

"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," Cartwright, 35, revealed on the Feb. 29 episode. "I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys."

The Bravo star continued to comment about her relationship issues with Taylor, 44. "On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," the Kentucky native revealed. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

While the reality personality didn't share anything specific when it comes to the reasons for the couple's separation, she admitted the split is "still very hard to talk about." She added, "I'm taking one day at a time. I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz." She concluded her message by asking listeners to "pray for" her and her husband, noting that she believes "everything will be just fine" regardless of the outcome of her marital issues.

Cartwright and Taylor's relationship ups and downs have played out on Vanderpump Rules from the start, and the two tied the knot on the show in June 2019 at the Kentucky Castle, surrounded by friends and co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent and Ariana Madix in a ceremony officiated by Lance Bass. In April 2021, they welcomed their son Cruz.

Cartwright and Taylor's announcement comes just weeks ahead of the debut of their new Bravo series, The Valley, which is set to premiere on March 19. The new series follows Cartwright and Taylor along with their fellow Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute as they and their friends adjust to parenthood and adult life in the suburbs of Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.