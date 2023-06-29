'Vanderpump Rules' Spinoff With Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright in the Works

After an explosive Season 10, a new Vanderpump Rules spinoff is reporetdly on its way. Last season chronicled the lead-up and fallout of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's near-decade relationship ending due to his affair with her best friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss. Season 11 is currently in production, but after a record-breaking season, Bravo has decided to cash in on all that the franchise has to offer. The new show will star some of its controversial former cast members – Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute. The Hollywood Reporter notes the season will be eight episodes, though nothing has been finalized as of yet.

Taylor was an original cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff, which premiered in 2013 and chronicles the staff and inner workings of Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant. Taylor appeared on the series for eight seasons before announcing his exit in December 2020, with his wife Cartwright, who had been a main on the show since season six also departing. They also had their own spinoff, Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, which debuted in 2017 and lasted only one season.

Doute was also an original cast member, and remained for eight seasons. In 2020, controversy ensued with she and co-star Stassi Schroeder were fired from the show after calling the police on former castmate Faith Stowers in 2018 to implicate her in a crime she did not commit. It was labeled as racist, and resurfaced at the height of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Taylor and Cartwright have been vocal about the Scandoval incident, appearing in episodes of Peacock's Watch With series. Doute previously dated Sandoval, and appeared in the 10th season as events were unfolding.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 became the most-watched unscripted series on Bravo. All cast members from Season 10, with Leviss currently unsure, are said to be returning for the 11th season.