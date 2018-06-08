‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Announce Engagement

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are tying the knot!

The Vanderpump Rules cast members announced their engagement on Thursday via Instagram, with Cartwright posting a photo of her new engagement ring with a beaming Taylor in the background.

“Omg omg!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED!,” Cartwright wrote. “What a way to start our summer and season 7!! I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I can’t wait for all of you to see how he proposed! I am the happiest girl ever right now. 💝👑 love can win 💝💝 #PumpRules thank you @kylechandesign this ring is gorgeous!!!”

The couple first started dating in 2015 but nearly in 2017 after Taylor was caught cheating with a former co-worker.

He came clean about the scandal on an episode of the show in late 2017, then went into detail in an interview with Us Weekly.

“I wasn’t thinking. It was one of my usual mess ups. I really really really regret what I did,” Taylor told the magazine. “It was just a huge mistake that we are actually working out right now.”

“He has betrayed me in so many ways,” Cartwright said on an episode of Vanderpump Rules in April. “He’s cheated on me, he’s begged for me back, he’s played mind games with me. And I know that he’s not changing and he’s always going to be the same Jax Taylor he always has been.”

However the two managed to work through it, with Taylor saying in December that he believed marriage was still on the table.

“I was very shocked. I love her very much, and that’s not what I wanted. It was just a bad time that we were going through.” Taylor told Us Weekly at the time. ” I do have a lot of making up to do, I still do, I am making it up. And it’s a work in progress.”

Taylor admitted on a Vanderpump Rules reunion in May that the death of his father, Ronald Cauchi, was what helped him realize he wanted to spend his life with Cartwright.

Cartwright tweeted on the same day the reunion aired that she and Taylor were “happier than ever.”

It’s so crazy that 3 years ago I met Jax in Vegas. Never would I have imagined my life to be like it is today.We def. have our ups& downs, but today we are happier than ever. I know people are skeptical & think I’m cray for sticking around but I know I did the right thing for me. — Brittany Cartwright (@BNCartwright) May 7, 2018

“It’s so crazy that 3 years ago I met Jax in Vegas,” Cartwright wrote. “Never would I have imagined my life to be like it is today.We def. have our ups& downs, but today we are happier than ever. I know people are skeptical & think I’m cray for sticking around but I know I did the right thing for me.”

As for when and where the wedding will take place, fans will just have to wait and see.