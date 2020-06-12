'Vanderpump Rules' Star Brittany Cartwright Accused of Calling Faith Stowers a Racist Name

Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright is being accused of making a racist comment toward former cast member Faith Stowers just days after Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from the Bravo show for unjustly calling the police on Stowers in 2018. Stowers, who opened up about her experience as one of the only black people on the Bravo show last week, sat down with AfterBuzz TV Thursday to recall an argument with Cartwright in which the reality personality dropped a racial slur in front of her family.

After Stowers slept with Jax Taylor, whom Cartwright was at the time dating, The Challenge alum recalled trying to apologize to her while on speaker phone with Scheana Shay. "So I’m like ‘Brittany, hey girl! I’m trying to apologize to you. Can we please talk?’ But she’s...still in that bad space, so she’s like cussing and yelling, and calling me names and stuff, and I’m still trying to stay calm, and communicate with her, because this is still important for me to hear what she has to say, and also why I didn’t come forward sooner."

Stowers then recoiled upon hearing Cartwright calling her a "nappy-headed ho." She explained that while she understood Cartwright was in a "fragile state," no emotion could excuse her from making that kind of comment. "You can call me a ho, but don’t call me a nappy headed ho," Stowers added. "My family was very insulted too."

Why Cartwright denied saying that, Stowers says she can't say: "That’s her truth. But I know, and my family knows...that she definitely did say that," she continued. "I’m not calling her a racist, I’m not calling any of them a racist, but that’s something for the audience to have a conversation about."

Stowers' experience with Schroeder and Doute around the same time, in which the original cast members called the police on her after seeing a Daily Mail story about a different black woman who had been accused of stealing, led to their firing Tuesday. While both women apologized on social media after being called out for their racist actions, Schroeder had previously bragged about the encounter on a podcast, and Doute on social media. (New cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired based on past racist tweets).

"People change. And I’m sure Stassi and Kristen will make positive changes when that time comes," Stowers said. "And I think we should support them when that change comes, because we can’t tell people to change, and then when they do, say, 'Uh, girl, remember what you said about Faith two years ago!' That’s not right. We need to support their changes, so they can use their privilege, and their power, for the right reasons!"