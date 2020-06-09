Vanderpump Rules is cleaning house. Alongside an announcement Tuesday that original cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute had been fired from the Bravo show after their racist behavior towards black former castmate Faith Stowers resurfaced, the network also revealed that new cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will also not be returning.

Soon after Boyens and Caprioni were announced as new cast members on the Lisa Vanderpump-led show, fans uncovered racist and sexist tweets from their past. In since-deleted tweets, both cast members used the n-word on multiple occasions, and Boyens wrote a tweet advocating for violence against Asian people.

“It upsets me that the [n-word] is not allowed to be said unless you are black because quite honestly, it’s my favorite word, N—," Boyens tweeted in 2012. Another tweet read, "Something about Asians that just makes me want to punch them in the suck hole."

Boyens said in a statement soon after his tweets were uncovered, "I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012 — it was wrong on every level. It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that and I am disgusted and embarrassed. I am truly sorry."

Caprioni also apologized in a statement to PEOPLE at the time, apologizing for the "insensitive, ignorant and hurtful comments" he made. "I am incredibly ashamed and accept full responsibility, and acknowledge that this language was as unacceptable then as it is now," he added, saying he would never use such language today.

Schroeder and Doute's firing came amid backlash for their racist behavior towards Stowers, which resurfaced during an Instagram Live session a week prior. "There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady," Stowers recalled. "It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And [Schroder and Doute] called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview."

Schroeder confirmed what she had done to Stowers to the police and military police during a 2018 appearance on the Bitch Bible podcast. Doute also tweeted a link to the article at the time with the note, "Hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there."

Doute and Schroeder both issued apologies on social media soon after Stowers came forward, but were criticized after Stowers confirmed on social media that they had not apologized to her directly before posting their public apologies.