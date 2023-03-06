'Vanderpump Rules': Tom Sandoval Speaks out About Ariana Madix Split Amid Raquel Leviss Affair

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval is finally speaking out about the "Scandoval" that has rocked the Bravo world. Following the report that Sandoval cheated on his longtime girlfriend and co-star, Ariana Madix, with another co-star, Raquel Leviss, the restaurant owner released a statement on social media, per Entertainment Tonight. However, as many Bravo fans pointed out, he didn't specifically address Madix, whom he was with for nearly a decade, anywhere in his message.

On Instagram, Sandoval posted a message about some of the hate that has been aimed towards his family, friends, and restaurant, Schwartz & Sandy's, which he operates with his business partner, best friend, and co-star, Tom Schwartz. His statement began, "Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation." Sandoval went on to address whether his Schwartz, who has also been involved with Leviss as seen on the current season of Vanderpump Rules, knew about the cheating scandal.

"Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions," he continued. "This was a very personal thing." Sandoval went on to ask fans to leave his business out of it, as his business partners and employees have done "nothing wrong." The reality star wrote, "I'm so sorry that my partners, Greg, Brett, and Schwartz and our employees have to suffer for my actions. I will be taking a step back & taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners. I need some time to address everything else. Sorry for everything."

The official Instagram account for Schwartz & Sandy's also released a statement about this matter. Unlike Sandoval's, the restaurant's statement referenced Madix, as they wrote, "We too are disappointed by the current situation, as Ariana has always been a good friend and a great supporter of the restaurant." The business added, "We appreciate that you may feel a certain way, but please understand that the livelihoods of others also depend on this business."

"There are far more people involved in this venue other than just Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz," the statement continued. "Our staff, from the waitresses and bartenders to the cooks and dishwashers, all have had nothing to do with this unfortunate situation. Please take into consideration, that point negative comments affects more than just the individual you may be upset with."

The Bravo world was shaken on Friday to learn that Sandoval and Madix had called it quits after nearly ten years together. At the same time, it was reported that their relationship came to an end after Madix found out that Sandoval had been involved in a months-long affair with her good friend and co-star, Leviss. While Sandoval has released a statement about the situation, Leviss has not acknowledged the drama publicly just yet. However, Vanderpump Rules fans can rest assured that this "Scandoval" will play out onscreen, as cameras are reportedly capturing all of the fallout for the current season.