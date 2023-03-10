'Vanderpump Rules': Scheana Shay's Lawyer Responds to Allegations Client Punched Raquel Leviss

A lawyer for Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is responding to a serious allegation made by Raquel Leviss. It was recently reported that Leviss filed an order of protection against Shay, her co-star and former friend, alleging that she was physically assaulted by her. According to Shay's attorney, that is far from the truth of the matter, per Page Six.

Neama Rahmani, President of West Coast Trial Lawyers, said in a statement to Page Six, "This entire case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her." They continued, referring to Leviss' legal name, "Scheana never punched Rachel, period." Rahmani claimed that the "supposed dark markings" around Leviss' eye "have been there for months." Shay's attorney also offered some insight into how the Vanderpump Rules cast feels amidst the "Scandoval."

"Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward," the statement continued. Rahmani added that the judge has only heard one side of the case regarding the alleged incident and that he and his client "look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing." This statement comes shortly after Leviss filed an order of protection against Shay. She is alleging that her co-star assaulted her, which aligns with rumors that Shay, who is best friends with Madix, hit Leviss after finding out about the Sandoval affair. The alleged incident reportedly occurred after Shay and Leviss appeared on Watch What Happens Live on March 1.

Leviss referred to this alleged altercation in the public apology that she released on Tuesday night. She apologized publicly to Madix and said that she was "not a victim" in the situation. Still, the reality star shared what she's allegedly been put through since the scandal news broke, writing, "Although I chose to be on a reality show accepting the good and bad that comes with it, beyond my own actions I have been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated." Leviss also stated that she has entered counseling to end her "unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health." She added that she does not expect to be forgiven at the moment and that she will be focusing on her mental health as she attempts to learn from her "mistakes."