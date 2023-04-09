Valerie Bertinelli's Food Network Show Canceled

Valerie Bertinelli has "no idea why" Food Network canceled her Emmy-winning series Valerie's Home Cooking. In a video forfans, Bertinelli confirmed the show's 14th and final season will debut on Sunday. Bertinelli, 62, said she was told last summer that this would be Home Cooking's final year and hoped executives would change their minds. Sadly, they have not.

Bertinelli returned to Instagram Saturday to share some good news and bad news. The good news was that Home Cooking was returning on Sunday. The bad news was that this is the final season. "Food Network canceled us last summer," Bertinelli said. "I have no idea why. I didn't say anything last summer because I was honestly hoping they would change their mind, but they have not. So, this is it."

"I have loved making this show," Bertinelli said. "It was such a dream come true. Every single part of it brought me so much joy. I loved the crew. I loved everybody in production. They loved making this show for you. So, I hope that you enjoy this final season because we made every single episode with love for all of you."

"It has been one of the huge joys in my life to bring you this sweet little show, and I wish it wasn't so, but the final season of Valerie's Home Cooking starts airing tomorrow on [Food Netwok]," Bertinelli captioned the post. "We loved making every single episode for you and I will really, really miss it. Thank you so much for watching!"

Bertinelli shot to fame on One Day at a Time and later starred in Touched by an Angel and Hot in Cleveland. In 2015, she joined the Food Network to host Valerie's Home Cooking and Kids Baking Championship. She also hosted Family Food Showdown and Family Restaurant Rivals for the network. Home Cooking won Outstanding Culinary Host and Outstanding Culinary Program at the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards.

It's unclear why Food Network pulled the plug on Home Cooking. The network never made a formal announcement. In December 2021, the Discovery-owned network even extended her long-term contract. That deal was made long before the Warner Bros. Discovery merger was finalized last year.

Many of Bertinelli's colleagues wished her the best, including The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond. "Love you so much, Valerie!! I will be watching every episode and enjoying every second – and will of course watch you wherever your career and life take you," Drummond wrote. "Thank you for sharing so much of yourself for so many years. I know I don't have to tell you that I'm a Valerie B. fan for life."