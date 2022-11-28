Valerie Bertinelli Extremely Relatable Blunder: 'This Is How I'm Aging'

Valerie Bertinelli is tackling aging one day at a time. The Valerie's Home Cooking star joked about the effects of father time during an Oct. 29 TikTok in which the bespectacled actress is holding a red mug. "This is how I'm aging," she begins in the video. "My phone was hot, so I put it in the freezer while I made my coffee. I made my coffee, and then I couldn't find my phone, and I looked everywhere for it because I forgot it was in the freezer." Bertinelli, 62, then takes a pointed sip from her mug before adding, "Good morning." In May, Bertinelli responded to fans who reached out after she filed for divorce from husband, Tom Vitale. Vitale, a financial planner, and Bertinelli were married in 2011 and divorced in 2019.

The news of Bertinelli's divorce prompted a fan to write to her, "I'm worried about you... You [seem] so distressed and sad. A lot of people are right now. I'm your age... feel blue a lot, how can I support you?" In an Instagram post, she shared her emotional reaction with fans. Aside from thanking her fans for reaching out, Bertinelli said she was "just having a bad day. But you know what, sometimes we have bad days, and then we get over them, and then there's a good day." The Food Network star is "looking forward to the good day" but added, "F— this bad day." The marriage was Bertinelli's second. In 2007, she divorced the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen from whom she was previously married from 1981 until 2001.

Wolfgang Van Halen, 31, is the couple's only child. When her ex-husband Van Halen died from lung cancer at age 65 in October 2020, Bertinelli shared her grief with fans. "You never like this new normal, but that's what it is," Bertinelli told therapist Angie Johnsey in a January 2021 Instagram Live session. "It's about finding a way to survive this new normal, which many people are doing. This whole year, unfortunately, has been about death and grieving and loss. "The lovely thing about grief and the gift that it gives you is that it's so much easier to remember the beautiful moments than the challenging and the difficult moments that we had with that person," Bertinelli later told Johnsey. "Those are beautiful things to hold onto, and remember the best of whoever you're grieving."