'Undercover Billionaire' Season 2 Returns to Discovery (Exclusive)

With the country beginning to open back up as the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed, Undercover Billionaire is heading to Discovery to show the importance and value of our communities' small businesses. The second season of Undercover Billionaire, currently streaming on discovery+, returns Tuesday, April 20 at 10 p.m. ET, PopCulture can exclusively announce, following the all-new season premiere of Deadliest Catch at 8 p.m. ET.

In the first season of Undercover Billionaire, Glenn Stearns took on the challenge of building a million-dollar business from square one in just 90 days after being stripped of his name, fortune and contacts and dropped into a brand new city with $100 total in his pocket. Inspired by Stearns' success with Underdog BBQ in Erie, Pennsylvania, three new self-made business people have decided to step up to the challenge in the show's second season to see if they can do the same thing.

Going undercover in Season 2 were entrepreneurs Grant Cardone, Monique Idlett-Mosley and Elaine Culotti, all of whom bet $1 million that they could build a successful business in just 90 days in three different cities, all without revealing their true identities to anyone. Hit with the COVID-19 pandemic just days into their experiment, the three had to draw on all their skills and know-how to try and pull off this bold challenge.

Mosley is the founder and CEO of Reign Ventures, a technology fund that empowers young entrepreneurs to create their own multimillion-dollar businesses, and worked her way up from a difficult childhood to a young executive at USA Today before going on to create an agency that partnered corporations with entertainment and sports stars. She became the brains behind the Mosley Music Group alongside ex-husband Timbaland, and has managed artists like One Republic, Nelly Furtado and Chris Cornell over her career course.

Cardone is an entrepreneur, international motivational speaker, real estate investor, sales trainer, and best-selling author of The 10XRule and Be Obsessed or Be Average. Cardone believes that it's people who are the biggest capital in business and that having cash means nothing if it's not being put to work.

Culotti is a real estate developer, interior designer, builder, and founder of House of Rock who started her first business at just 14. Breaking into the male-dominated business of construction to become one of the industry's biggest players, Culotti has developed everything from luxury homes to casinos and hospitals over her lucrative career. Undercover Billionaire, currently streaming on discovery+, returns to Discovery Tuesday, April 20 at 10 p.m. ET.