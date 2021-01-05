'Undercover Billionaire' Returns for Another Season as New Billionaires Take on Glenn Stearns' Challenge, Get a Sneak Peek

✖

After watching Glenn Stearns take on the audacious challenge of giving up his name, wealth and contacts to attempt build a million-dollar company in just 90 days with just $100 in Undercover Billionaire's first season, an all-new host of successful entrepreneurs are taking on the same challenge with $1 million at stake during a brand new season.

Undercover Billionaire returns for its second season on Discovery and Discovery+ Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the all-new series, Undercover Billionaire: Comeback City at 10 p.m. If the entrepreneurs think Stearns had it hard as he built Underdog BBQ from the ground up in Erie, PA, they had no clue what was in store for them as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S., shuttering the doors of much more established small businesses than what they had begun to build. Can the businesspeople taking on Stearns' challenge recreate their success in a pandemic by relying on their own skills and the communities surrounding them?

Going undercover this year is Monique Idlett-Mosley, the founder and CEO of Reign Ventures, a technology fund that empowers young entrepreneurs to create their own multimillion-dollar businesses. After a difficult childhood, Idlett-Mosley proved herself a hard worker as a young executive at USA Today before going on to create an agency that partnered corporations with entertainment and sports stars. From there, she became the brains behind the Mosley Music Group alongside ex-husband Timbaland, and has managed the careers of artists such as One Republic, Nelly Furtado and Chris Cornell.

In another city will be Grant Cardone, an entrepreneur, international motivational speaker, real estate investor, sales trainer, and best-selling author of The 10XRule and Be Obsessed or Be Average. Cardone challenges the traditional idea of the American dream, maintaining that people are the biggest capital, and that cash means nothing if it's not being put to work. He hopes to put that opportunism and relentless attitude to work as he strips himself of everything he has built so far.

The third entrepreneur taking on Stearns' challenge is Elaine Culotti, a real estate developer, interior designer, builder, and founder of House of Rock. Culotti has been building her own businesses since she was 14, and broke into the male-dominated construction business to become one of the industry's biggest players. Having developed everything from luxury homes to casinos and hospitals, Culotti is confident she can make anonymity work for her in a new town.

Undercover Billionaire premieres Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery and Discovery+, followed by Undercover Billionaire: Comeback City at 10 p.m. ET, in which viewers can check in on Underdog BBQ alongside Stearns as he returns to the business he created and attempts to rescue other small businesses in trouble in the same city.

Undercover Billionaire is produced for Discovery Channel by This is Just a Test. For This is Just a Test, Aengus James, Colin King Miller, and Tim Warren are executive producers as well as Michelle Galster as executive producer for Undercover Billionaire: Comeback City. Glenn Stearns serves as Executive Producer for both series. For Discovery Channel, Joseph Boyle and Carter Figueroa are executive producers and Jessica Mollo is associate producer.