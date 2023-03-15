Tyler Cameron Reveals He Had $200 to His Name When He Was Dating Gigi Hadid

Tyler Cameron may have been riding high following his Bachelorette debut, but his sudden fame didn't translate to his wallet. The Bachelor Nation favorite, who finished as the runner-up on Hannah Brown's season of the ABC dating show, opened up about his financial journey during the March 13 episode of fellow Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick's Trading Secrets podcast.

Tartick kicked off the episode by telling his "favorite" story about Cameron dating back to 2019 when he was dating supermodel Gigi Hadid. Going out for sushi with Cameron and future Bachelor Matt James, Tartick remembered, "I was like, 'Dude, so what are you gonna do?' And we start talking about, like, what you're thinking. And you were starting to date Gigi Hadid." The model laughed as his friend recalled Cameron telling him, "'Dude, I don't know what the f-k I'm gonna do. I got $5,000 in my bank account, I don't know what my next job is and I'm dating Gigi Hadid.'"

Cameron clarified, "Not even $5,000. I had, like, $200, you know what I mean?" The You Deserve Better author admitted, "I'd be going on dates – this is in my early days of living in New York City. I'm living on Matt's beanbag, have no money. But I'm, like, the happiest I've ever been because the world is wide open to me in New York City. I can do whatever I want." He even had to rely on his dad for help paying for dates. "I'm calling Pops up in the bathroom. I'm like, 'Pops, I don't think my credit card's gonna go through. I need you to send me some money right now,'" Cameron said. "And he's like, 'You got it, son, go get it.'"

The Real Dirty Dancing alum briefly dated Hadid, 27, after the conclusion of Season 15 of The Bachelorette. Despite briefly reconnecting with Brown following the end of her engagement to winner Jed Wyatt, the Florida native was spotted out with the model numerous times in New York City in August 2019. Cameron even joined Hadid in the Netherlands the following month to attend her grandmother's funeral, despite both parties declining to comment on their relationship status. In October 2019, the two were confirmed to have gone their separate ways.

During Monday's episode of Tartick's podcast, Cameron revealed he was flying by the seat of his pants when it came to taking Hadid out. "You're just crossing your fingers at this point," he joked. "At this point, I don't even know what a credit card is. I got a straight debit card so when you hit zero, you hit zero, you know, so I'm just crossing my fingers, hoping it swipes. And it just kept swiping."