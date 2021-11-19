‘The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron on If He Would Accept ‘Bachelor’ Offer: ‘Never Say Never’ (Exclusive)

When it comes to becoming The Bachelor, Tyler Cameron is saying “never say never.” The Bachelorette alum opened up to PopCulture.com Friday about his plans for the future, admitting he’s not quite ready to be handing out roses just yet. Cameron, who first appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, responded diplomatically when asked how he felt about possibly becoming another star of the ABC franchise.

“I never say never to anything,” he told PopCulture. “I think it’s an incredible honor to have that role and have that position. Am I ready for it yet? No. There’s a lot of things I want to figure out and get under control first in my life and handle before I can step into a role like that. But down the road, possibly — if they still want me and it’s the right timing. But we’ll see.”

Since his entrance to Bachelor Nation, Cameron has done everything from publishing his book, You Deserve Better, to appearing alongside Kim Kardashian on Saturday Night Live. The model admits that “pretty much 95% of it” has been pretty surreal. “[I] never in a million years would’ve dreamt this would’ve all came from that show. I never thought [The Bachelorette] would be as big as it is.”

Moving forward into 2022, Cameron said he wants to continue on the path of building houses and opening up more 3Natives locations, as well as helping his brothers with the Andrea C. Cameron Foundation, named for his late mother, who tragically died of a brain aneurysm in 2020 at the age of 55. The foundation provides scholarships for eligible students and is meant to echo the love Andrea gave to her community in life.

“After losing my mother, that was a really dark time, but we found light in that dark time in trying to find a way to honor her,” Cameron, who ran the NYC Marathon in his mom’s name, explained. “She was such a mom for not only just us — me and my brothers — but as well as for our teammates, our friends. Whether you wanted her to be your mom or not, she’d definitely give you that tough mama love, and we wanted to find a way still for her to give that love. “

In the immediate future, Cameron is “living out [his] college dream” as Heineken’s bartender for the Heineken Terrace Bar at the Saturday, Nov. 20 opening of UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Beginning at 5 p.m., he’ll be handing out Heineken beers (the official beer partner of UBS Arena), hanging out with fans and taking photos. If you can’t grab a beer with Cameron in person, he encourages fans to grab a Heineken at their local bar and “have one in spirit,” tagging him on social media. Heineken encourages people to check out the Heineken Terrace Bar for memorable fan experiences across music, sports and entertainment.