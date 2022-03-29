What Tyler Cameron Has Learned About Himself Since Appearing on ‘The Bachelorette’ (Exclusive)

Tyler Cameron became a fan favorite after appearing on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019. Cameron has continued to capture fans’ hearts ever since, appearing on programs such as The Real Dirty Dancing and even publishing his own book, You Deserve Better. Still, many in Bachelor Nation are eager to find out if he would ever return to the franchise. While talking about Bachelor Nation and his new collaboration with HomeGoods’ new Dream Vibes experience, Cameron told PopCulture.com what he’s learned about himself since appearing on the ABC staple.

Would Cameron appear on Bachelor in Paradise or even star as the lead on The Bachelor? According to the reality star, it’s not in the cards for him right now. Although, he did say “never say never” about the opportunity. He explained, “I’d like to figure out my life and everything I’ve got going on now. I’ve got too much work on my hands to even think about that, but once I get my life all figured out and lined up, maybe. But, right now, I’m too busy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cameron has learned a lot about himself since that experience. After being on The Bachelorette and being thrust into the spotlight, he can appreciate the close relationships that he has in his life even more. “Stay true to your people, the people that you grew up with, people that have always been your friends, stay true to them because those are the people that tell you the truth,” he said when asked what he’s learned about himself since rising to fame. “Those are people that’ll humble you, that’ll be honest with you, and those are the people that also make you the most happy.” Cameron added, “That’s kind of why I love being back home in Jupiter. I’m around my people again, I’m having the most fun I’ve had in a long time, and I just love being home. Appreciate all the support and the fans, and be good and be true to your people and enjoy the process.”

While he might not return to Bachelor Nation anytime soon, Cameron does feel as though he will appear on television again in the future. He recently got off of a stint on The Real Dirty Dancing, and he wouldn’t rule out following in his good friend Matt James‘ footsteps by competing on Dancing With the Stars. Although, he does think that he would do a bit better than James and joked that if the pair ever had a dance-off, he’d take home the win. Your move, James!