‘Bachelorette’ Alum Tyler Cameron Breaks Silence on Gigi Hadid Relationship

Tyler Cameron is speaking out about his relationship with Gigi Hadid for the first time since The Bachelorette alum was spotted out on the town with the supermodel following the season finale of his season. Despite the two being spotted getting cozy and Hadid flying Cameron to the Netherlands for her grandmother’s funeral earlier this month, Cameron insisted in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Tuesday that their relationship isn’t romantic.

“We’re just friends,” the general contractor claimed to the outlet. “I mean … that’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public. She’s good people, she’s an amazing person and we’re just keeping it friendly. … We have a great time together.”

“I’m at the point where I don’t really want to talk about my relationships. I’ve dated publicly, so … I’m trying to date privately,” he explained of his love life after vying for Hannah Brown’s heart on the most recent season of The Bachelorette.

Cameron added he is “not in love with anybody right now,” before self-correcting “I’m in love with myself.”

As for a working relationship, the model shut down speculation that he and Hadid would be working together, saying, “She’s a little bit more big-time than I am. She’s pretty good at what she does.”

While Cameron seems to be keeping his mouth shut for now, Brown opened up about her feelings for her former suitor, with whom she spent the night just days before his first date with Hadid, on an August episode of Bachelor Happy Hour, hosted by former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno.

“When you are in the public eye, you do have to just be respectful of each other,” she said of watching Cameron move on so quickly. “And yeah, I wish I would’ve got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is okay.”

“He has every right to do whatever he wants because we were, you know, just hanging out, seeing where it goes. And I am completely fine with that,” she added. “It was a little confusing, but he can do whatever he wants to and I know that I can, too. And I am going to continue going onward and upward.”

As Brown competes alongside Alan Bersten on Dancing With the Stars, she’s not looking for a new relationship right off the bat.

“Everything that I said that I feel like I want, deserve, the type of respect that I want from a man, I still believe that,” she added. “I still am going to hold those standards for any man in my life. So I am going to wait on a man to give me that.”

Photo credit: ABC