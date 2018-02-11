Tyler Baltierra Shows off Weight Loss With Shirtless Selfie

Tyler Baltierra is loving the results of his weight loss journey, showing off his newly-slim physique in a shirtless selfie on social media.

The Teen Mom OG personality, who is married to Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, shared a shot of his bare torso on Snapchat on Saturday, captioning it, “AYYYYY!!! Feels so damn good reaching this weight loss goal! #TOOLPIC.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Baltierra has been keeping fans up to date on his fitness regimen and new way of eating, which he isn’t calling a diet.

“I’m not really ‘on a diet’ I just started caring more deeply about what I was putting in my body,” the 26-year-old tweeted in January. “To jumpstart the weight loss, I cut out carbs (besides toast in the a.m.) filled up on fruit, smoked fish, & vegetables for lunch & ate lean meats, vegetables & salad for dinner.”

Sunday, when a fan asked him how he’s gotten such quick results, Baltierra dished more on his dietary changes.

“Stayed away from carbs both refined carbs & carbs that derive from grains,” he said. “Eating a lot of vegetables, lean meats & fish. No sugar or sweets. Lots of salads & a TON OF WATER!”

Baltierra’s wife, Catelynn, is currently in treatment for a third time after having suicidal thoughts in November.

After the couple announced on the MTV series in January that they were expecting their third child, fans have speculated that a miscarriage may have been the trigger for the reality personality’s latest struggles. The couple has not confirmed or denied the theory on social media.

And while Catelynn cares for her own mental health in rehab, Tyler has revealed he’s struggling himself while raising their 3-year-old daughter Novalee.

On Feb. 6, he fought back tears in an Instagram video while discussing his mental health issues, saying, “You have good days, then you have bad days. And today is just a bad day.”

“I’m posting this because I think it’s important for people to not feel alone in their struggles. We’re humans, we’re allowed to have bad days, hard times & weak moments,” he added. “Don’t be ashamed of what makes us humans special. You’re loved. You’re worthy.”

Maybe a trip to visit Catelynn will help the Teen Mom OG dad stay strong. Baltierra revealed in a Snapchat video on Saturday that he and Nova are visiting Catelynn in Arizona for family week at her treatment facility.

“It’s going to be a super, super long emotional week and a pretty long day,” he admitted.