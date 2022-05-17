Two 'Teen Mom 2' Stars Walk off Reunion Set Amid Kailyn Lowry Talk in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

The Teen Mom 2 reunion is set to kick off on Tuesday. The stars don't waste any time in getting to the drama. In particular, the drama stemmed around Kailyn Lowry, who, coincidentally, wasn't even at the reunion in person. Nonetheless, a discussion about Lowry's time on the show sparked two Teen Mom 2 stars to walk off of the set.

Before the dramatic situation unfolded, reunion hosts Dr. Drew Pinksy and Nessa Diab got the show started on an interesting note. They asked the cast — Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Leah Messer, and Jade Cline — if there was anything that surprised them in regards to the viewers' response. Cline said that she learned that fans can be "d—heads" with some of their negative messages. She said that she's simply showcasing what's happening to her and her family, adding that "it could happen to you."

They were then asked what they learned about another one of their co-stars during the course of the season. Both Jones and Messer praised Cline's on-again, off-again boyfriend Sean Austin for taking a major step in the right direction in his treatment for drug issues. However, things then took a turn as the hosts mentioned that Lowry was only going to be participating in the reunion via video chat. Pinsky asked Messer why Lowry wasn't there in person as the two have been close. While Messer said that she was unsure why her co-star wasn't there, both Cline and Briana DeJesus said that they were pretty sure that it was because of Lowry's ongoing drama with DeJesus.

Pinsky questioned whether there was any strife between Messer and Lowry, as they've typically been on good terms. Although, Messer said that after appearing on Teen Mom: Family Reunion, their relationship seemed to falter. At that moment, Jones decided to leave the set. As she did so, she explained that she didn't want to be a part of a conversation about Lowry, who is a good friend. This prompted Messer, who said that she agreed with Jones, to follow suit and leave.

After they left, Pinksy asked DeJesus about the situation. She said that she believes that Messer and Lowry's friendship took a turn because of the former's appearance on Teen Mom: Family Reunion. DeJesus also claimed that their relationship hit a rocky note because Messer is "nice" to her. She went on to say that she and Messer had a conversation backstage about this very topic and she told her that they didn't need to be friends if she holds her friendship with Lowry in higher esteem. DeJesus ended the segment with, "To me, them walking away makes it seem like she's [Lowry's] in control.]" Judging by how the reunion started, it's only going to get more dramatic from there. You can catch the Teen Mom 2 reunion on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.