'Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Reveals 'Disconnect' With Husband Zach Davis in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Cheyenne Floyd is struggling with husband Zach Davis' lack of direction, and she's going to Teen Mom co-star Jade Cline for help. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's all-new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the MTV star vents her frustration about the "disconnect" in work ethic she's been having with her husband – an issue Jade knows all too well.

Jade tells Cheyenne that she's already moving forward with deals in her newfound real estate career as her husband, Sean Austin, goes to school to become a home inspector. Cheyenne asks, "Is he into it or is he doing it because you told him to do it?" to which Jade replies, "No, he likes it. He got a 90% on his first test. Like every day he'll come in and be like, 'I read two chapters today.' And like looking for praise. And I'm like, 'Aw, that's so good.'"

(Photo: Cheyenne Floyd talks to Jade Cline on 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.' - MTV)

Cheyenne admits, "I think that's like the disconnect that Zach and I are having right now. The past few months, it's like we're at this wall of like, 'What do you wanna do?' Versus what you need to do."

Jade asks, "He's not a felon, right?" to which Cheyenne responds bashfully, "He is. ...Yes, my friend is a felon." Jade acknowledges that she didn't know Zach's past brushes with the law, which include arrests for grand theft, identity theft and DUI, had taken him to the felony level. Cheyenne acknowledges that Zach's past is making it harder for him to find the next step in life.

"He's like, 'I f-ked up making bad decisions growing up and now I'm stuck in this situation.' and I'm like, OK, I get it," Cheyenne explains. "But I'm the type who's like, maybe you don't get to do what you want to do right now, but you have to do something that you don't wanna do right now that would just bring stability."

Jade understands where her friend is coming from, assuring her, "Oh, you sound like me. So you're over his shoulder like, 'So come on, let's get it going.' And he's sitting there like, 'I dunno.'" Cheyenne wonders in the long run what would make her husband "happy," but Jade advises her to be a bit more specific with what she asks of Zach.

"I said [to Sean], do something that makes you happy that's realistic," she recalls. "'Cause Sean years ago was like, 'I wanna be a music producer. I wanna do all that.' I said, 'Shut the f-k up. You ain't doing that. Let's do something real.'" Jade continues, "To me, I feel like I need to be on it and be persistent. I'm persistent. 'Cause some people need encouragement, but there's a fine line with encouragement and just annoying them."

Cheyenne shares that since Zach got feedback during Teen Mom: Family Reunion that his bond with Cheyenne is more of a "mother and son relationship" than a husband and wife, "anything I say to him, he feels like I'm talking to him like I'm his mom." She laments, "I'm like, I'm not talking to you like I'm your mom, I'm just talking to you." Asked if she thinks that dynamic is affecting their marriage now, Cheyenne confesses it "100%" is.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.