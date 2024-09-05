'Teen Mom': Briana DeJesus Thinks Devoin Austin Is 'Running Away' From His Problems in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Briana DeJesus thinks there's more behind Devoin Austin's decision to move to Michigan than a simple job opportunity. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's all-new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the MTV star reveals she thinks her ex is "running away" from his problems and abandoning his family in Florida with his last-minute move.

Briana sits down with mom Roxanne and sister Brittany to break the news that Devoin will be packing his bags and relocating north for a job opportunity in a week after she was shocked by a text from her ex asking to sit down and talk with their 12-year-old daughter Nova.

"I want to be supportive but then I'm also angry at the same time," Briana explains. "It's like I have mixed emotions." Brittany assures her sister that she has "every right" to her feelings, especially as Bri admits she believes Devoin's move is motivated more by personal issues than a professional opportunity.

"To me, I think he's running away from whatever problems he has here," she shares, "whether that's him gambling [or] being around certain people."

Roxanne steps in to defend Devoin's decision, calling it a "hard" one to make, but even she is shocked when Briana reveals Nova's father had relapsed with his gambling addiction recently. In a public Instagram post, Devoin shared the setback he experienced, writing that he was "ashamed" to admit his relapse.

"Didn't hurt myself as bad as I did [in] 2022 but had the balls to put a lifetime end to this s***," wrote Devoin at the time. "Just landed new forms of pay and I'm just good on that janky lifestyle. #HandsWashed. I feel 2500 lbs lighter let's run it up."

Bri continues that she thinks this relapse is part of the reason Devoin is leaving Florida, "'cause he has nothing here." Still, leaving his daughter Nova and her 6-year-old sister Stella, whom Devoin took under his wing amid Briana's issues co-parenting with her youngest daughter's father, Luis Hernandez, is "pretty sad."

"Nova and Stella are going to be like, 'What did I do wrong that my father couldn't get it together?'" Bri wonders. "And then they're going to have like blame on themselves." Brittany encourages her sister to be straightforward with the girls when it comes to Devoin's decision to move, as Roxanne throws out the possibility of meeting up with him before he leaves.

"[I] hope the best for him, but he will be missing some vital moments in Nova's life," Brittany says. "And for that, I hope that check was worth it because that's something you can never get back."

