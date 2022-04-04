‘Teen Mom 2’: Jade Cline’s Call to Sean in Rehab Upsets Kloie in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline is really feeling the effects of Sean Austin’s stay in rehab while home alone with 4-year-old daughter Kloie. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the MTV show, Jade checks in on Sean on FaceTime while he gets a handle on his substance use disorder, but the brief glimpse of dad is too much for an already-emotional Kloie to handle.

After getting an update from Sean’s counselor, Jade first wants to know about the progress he’s been making in rehab. “You’ve been doing really, really good,” she notes, asking him, “How’s that been going?” Sean answers, “Very well,” noting that he’s been given extra responsibilities as he moves forward in his sobriety journey. “Now I get to help all the new guys and help them work through what they’re dealing with and share my experience with them,” he tells Jade proudly. “‘Cause I’ve been there before, you know, so I know what it’s like to be where they’re at.”

It’s things like that that can make this whole difficult experience a “positive thing,” Jade tells Sean, “‘Cause you can use everything that you’ve learned there and, you know, use your platform to kind of enlighten more people.” Despite the positive aspects of Sean’s time away from home, there are also negative aspects, including the effect on Kloie. The little girl is already feeling “grouchy” and tired after getting a “boo-boo” on her finger, and the mention of her dad is enough to send her into full-on meltdown mode.

“I want daddy!” Kloie cries, as Jade reassures Sean she’s “just sad” and misses him. Sean assures his daughter that he’ll bring her “a surprise” when he comes home, but only if she’s “good” for her mom, coaxing the little girl to “stop screaming and crying like that.” Jade acknowledges it’s been tough while Sean is away to parent their daughter solo. “She’s just emotional,” the reality personality admits. “I think that you being gone for so long, she’s been getting real emotional about it and just kinda acting out and doing little things that I can tell she’s just doing it because she’s just trying to act out.” Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV