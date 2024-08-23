'Teen Mom' Kailyn Lowry Engaged to Boyfriend Elijah Scott

Kailyn Lowry is engaged to boyfriend Elijah Scott! The Teen Mom 2 alum, 32, confirmed on the Thursday, Aug. 22 episode of her Coffee Convos podcast that she and the father of her three youngest kids are officially engaged after her diamond engagement ring was brought up by co-host Lindsie Chrisley.

"You're engaged?" Chrisley asked, to which Lowry responded simply, "Yeah." Asked if she had planned on announcing her engagement, the MTV alum joked, "Absolutely not." However, Lowry pointed out that Scott will be "extremely happy" that their engagement was now public, because while it "wasn't a secret," she had been holding out on making the news public until there was more of a timeline attached to the news.

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

"It was just like this, like, 'When are we going to get married? When are we going to get married? When are we going to get married?' [He] was like asking me to marry him all the time," she shared. "And then one day he just showed up with a ring." Scott came into the bathroom while Lowry was getting ready one day and handed her the engagement ring, and "I was like, 'Oh my God, thank you!'" she remembered.

The 16 and Pregnant alum noted that the low-key style of the proposal was what both she and Scott had wanted, as they had both been married before and "didn't care" about the more traditional aspects of an engagement. "That's just not how we are," she shrugged. Lowry was previously married to Javi Marroquin, whom she wed in 2012 before filing for divorce in 2016.

(Photo: MTV)

Lowry and Scott first started dating in 2022, two years after the reality personality split from ex Chris Lopez. In October 2023, Lowry announced she and Scott had welcomed her fifth child, a son named Rio, earlier that year. Then in January 2024, Lowry shared that she and Scott had added two more children to the family – twins Verse and Valley – making her a mom of seven. In addition to Rio, Verse and Valley, the podcast host is mom to sons Creed and Lux with Lopez as well as son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera and son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin.

Lowry joined 16 and Pregnant during its second season in 2010 and was added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 the following year. In May 2022, she announced that she would be leaving the franchise behind, saying during the Season 11 reunion that she wanted to "focus on [her] self-growth and [her] kids" and that she "didn't feel like the show aligned with the goals that [she had] anymore."