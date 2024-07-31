'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Is Engaged, According to Her Ex Chris Lopez

Kailyn Lowry may be walking down the aisle for the second time. The Teen Mom alum was previously married to Javi Marroquin, whom she shares her second son Lincoln with. She's since had five other children with two different men. Her last three children are with her live-in boyfriend, Elijah Scott. According to Lowry's ex, Chris Lopez, she and Scott are engaged to wed next month. The revelation came during a recent Instagram Live rant via Lopez as he responded to Lowry discussing on her podcast how she regrets the last names she gave most of her kids.

"You're engaged currently, getting married in September," he said about Lowry, per The Ashley. "And your three children don't even got their father's name."Lowy and Scott share Rio, and twins Valley and Verse.

Lowry and Lopez share sons Creed and Lux. She reportedly recently changed their last names. Lopez believes Scott should take issue with his kids not having his last name.

"But you get on a podcast and you talk for views and likes, and try to paint this image?" Lopez continued. "And y'all say I'm mad, I'm jealous, I'm bitter, I'm that? I'm over here speaking up for a man who should be speaking up for himself."

Lowry has been open about Scott's desire to marry her previously. On an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, she admitted to being unsure about another marriage.

"I've already kind of done marriage once and I f**ked it up royally. So, I'm a little hesitant," she said. "…I'm having a hard time now because Elijah wants to get married like, yesterday, right? But I'm like, I already made my vows to somebody and I didn't even follow through with them." On her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, she claimed that Scott had proposed to her "so many times."