'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus Lawsuit Has Been Settled

The long ordeal that has been Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus' legal battle is finally over. Us Weekly reported that Lowry's defamation lawsuit against DeJesus has been dismissed. However, the Teen Mom 2 stars' drama is far from over.

Both Lowry and DeJesus issued statements after the ruling was announced. DeJesus told Celebuzz simply, "I won." She has since acknowledged her legal victory on social media, as she posted screenshots of a clown costume and a mirror, presumably items that she would send to Lowry. The Teen Mom: Family Reunion star wrote alongside the image, "Alexa play 'b— better have my money'!" On her own Instagram account, Lowry posted a much lengthier statement in which she noted that the ruling was "unfortunate," but she will be focusing on her family during this time.

"While today's ruling is unfortunate, I have to respect the judge's decision," Lowry stated. "With that being said, I stand by my truth and the information spread about me is still not true," she wrote. "I would like to thank my legal team for fighting for me, and I am looking forward to life after this lawsuit so I can focus my energy solely on my boys and my future business endeavors."

The whole drama started in June 2021, which is when Lowry filed a lawsuit against DeJesus and alleged that her co-star falsely said that the Coffee Convos podcast host assaulted her ex Chris Lopex and broke into his home. While Lowry was arrested for allegedly assaulting Lopez, the charges were later dropped (she also denied having been charged with breaking and entering). In the court's ruling, they stated that DeJesus' comments on the incident were "substantially true."

"Soto's statement about 'breaking and entering' does not change the gist of the statement that Lowry had been arrested," the judge stated. "It was widely publicized that Lowry had been arrested for domestic violence and Soto's comments on the issue were substantially true. The damage to Lowry's reputation, if any, had already occurred when the incident was publicized by news media." The statement continued to acknowledge that there was "insufficient evidence" that DeJesus knew that her statements were false. Even though this legal matter has been put to rest, judging by DeJesus' recent social media comments, it doesn't seem like there's an end in sight to this feud.