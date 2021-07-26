'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer Reunite for Tropical Vacation

✖

It was a Teen Mom 2 reunion in Punta Cana last week as co-stars Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer teamed up for a tropical vacation in the Dominican Republic. The MTV stars have long been vacation pals and managed to get away for a glamorous trip that included Lowry's four sons — Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 7, Lux, 3, and Creed, 11 months.

"Out of Office with my favorite Beach," Messer quipped in the caption of her vacation Instagram with Lowry, which showed the two reality stars getting silly on a boat. Lowry joked in the comments, "Which one of us will end up on 90 day fiancé?!" As for Lowry, she hinted at some of the drama going on back home in Delaware with her social media post. "When your friends tell you you’re wrong but you do it anyway," she captioned a boat shot with Messer and friend Lindsey Ann giving her a telling look.

Lowry did spend much of her vacation involved in the new drama with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and his ex, Lauren Comeau. Following a report from The Sun that a 911 call was made on July 20 regarding a "domestic matter" between Comeau and Marroquin, Lowry said on Instagram Live, "I want to get this off my chest because I’m tired of people pulling the victim card and truly acting like they’re perfect and constantly pointing the finger at other people."

Comeau told The Sun that her ex "made a false accusation" and "called the police hours after he left [her] home” to pick up their 2-year-old son, Eli, adding that "no charges were filed." Lowry, meanwhile, alleged, "You don’t get to attack my ex-husband in front of your son. This is not something that I’m going to allow my ex-husband to go down for. Just not going to happen because my son is also affected by this."

"Be real. Own your s–t like the rest of us," the 16 & Pregnant alum added. "If we really wanted to, we could say more, but there’s no need," Marroquin added. "I hope people see who she really is." Marroquin and Lowry have had plenty of drama in their own relationship, but announced earlier this month they were collaborating on a kids' sports camp together. Sunday, the MTV star addressed the change in their dynamic in an Instagram Q&A, answering a fan asking if she would ever vacation with her ex-husband, "Yeah, I think so!!"