Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Claims She Publicly Shaded Halle Berry at People’s Choice Awards

Khloé Kardashian is shutting down claims that she was shading Halle Berry as the Oscar-winning actress accepted the People’s Icon award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards Tuesday night. Kardashian, who accepted the Best Reality Show award alongside sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner, made her first public appearance Tuesday after news that her ex Tristan Thompson allegedly had a baby with another woman while he was dating her.

So when one Twitter user wrote after the awards that Kardashian had an “‘I don’t care’ sorta look” when Berry was accepting her award, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made sure to correct the record. “That’s disappointing my face gave that expression. Halle Berry is such a force,” the Good American co-founder replied. “Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented.”

She continued in what seems like a reference to the drama with Thompson, “Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now. Please don’t read into anything. Also please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something.” Another fan then replied to Kardashian’s response, writing, “Love you Khloé sorry you had to read such nasty tweets I hope you had a wonderful night congrats on winning tonight.” The reality star responded to that person, “I love you, thank you for always being so sweet. I am going to log off of Twitter on a positive note. That is your sweet and genuine tweet muah.”

The Sacramento Kings player is currently being sued for child support by Maralee Nichols, who claims he fathered her newborn son after the two hooked up in March – when he was still dating Kardashian. Thompson acknowledged in court records obtained by TMZ that he did have sex with Nichols several times, and the personal trainer presented a series of alleged text messages from Thompson she said were sent to her after her lawyer urged the court to bring him in for a deposition in August.

“My feelings haven’t changed at all. [I] won’t be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong,” the athlete allegedly wrote. “You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed. All you will have is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month.” Thompson is also father to Kardashian’s 3-year-old daughter True and 4-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.