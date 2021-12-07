Tristan Thompson Makes Major Legal Move After Being Accused of Fathering Woman’s Child

Tristan Thompson is taking legal action against Maralee Nichols, the personal trainer who accused him of fathering her son. According to TMZ, Thompson has requested an emergency gag order against Nichols. This would prohibit both parties, Thompson and Nichols, from speaking out about the matter publicly.

On Tuesday, Thompson filed an emergency petition in Harris County, Texas (Nichols is originally from the state). In his petition, the athlete reportedly cited instances in which Nichols has apparently violated an alleged confidentiality order that a judge granted orally early on in the case. As for what those instances are, Thompson claims that Nichols has taken part in interviews, leaked personal information, and addressed the situation on social media. He has even alleged that certain Snapchat messages, ones that Nichols claims were sent to her by Thompson, were faked. The basketball player is reportedly asking the court to sanction her over these alleged leaks.

In documents that TMZ obtained, Thompson alleges that Nichols is doing this “to achieve some sort of notoriety and gain for herself in this lawsuit.” Elsewhere in Thompson’s filing, he called for Nichols to hand over $30,000 to the court as a way for there to be money on the line in the event that she would violate this proposed gag order. As of right now, it’s unclear whether Nichols and her legal team have responded to this filing.

According to the Daily Mail, Nichols gave birth to a son on Thursday. She is claiming that she became pregnant with Thompson’s child while he was still in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian. Thompson and Kardashian split this past summer amid allegations that he was hooking up with a woman named Sydney Chase. The athlete allegedly tried to pay Nichols $75,000 to keep quiet about the pregnancy. The personal trainer alleged that he told her that he wanted to have no part in the child’s life.

She also alleged that he sent her a message that read, “If you think having this baby is going to make you some money, it’s completely wrong. You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who is unemployed…so you better of taking this $75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who is unemployed.”