Nicole Curtis Speaks Out After New Season of ‘Rehab Addict’ Was Replaced in HGTV Schedule

Nicole Curtis is speaking out about Rehab Addict‘s replacement on the HGTV schedule.

The television personality assured viewers in an Instagram post Tuesday that Rehab Addict hasn’t been canceled, despite just two episodes of the new season airing since its June 24 premiere before it was replaced in the schedule by My Lottery Dream Home.

Thanking fans for supporting the show, Curtis told her followers not to worry, as the rest of the season would air on the network at a later date.

“I made the executive decision to shelf the rest of our new shows until fall. I appreciate your support and understanding for the late notice,” Curtis wrote. “It’s just a lot of hours (my hours) to get a show on air and we (my family + me) thought – why are we giving up summer when we have the ability to do this in the fall? Thank you to the powers at be at HGTV that were receptive to our idea.”

She continued, “Without a doubt, I, truly, am beyond happy with this decision as I just spent the day with a phone that was dead and had no worries about it.”

“They are airing Lottery Dream Home in my place,” Curtis explained. “Fun fact, [Lottery Dream Home host] David Bromstad was my pregnancy beach buddy as we were filming and living next to each other in Gulf Shores, Alabama, for Beach Flip. … So, don’t be spreading rumors that he replaced me – I chose it.”

Rehab Addict originally premiered in 2010 on the DIY Network before jumping to HGTV in 2014, following Curtis as she takes ramshackle properties and completely rehabilitates them. Curtis’ indication that the show would return in Fall 2025 has not been confirmed by the network at this time.

Fans feared for Rehab Addict‘s future amid HGTV’s recent wave of cancellations. In just the past couple of weeks, the hosts of Battle on the Beach, Farmhouse Fixer, Married to Real Estate, Bargain Block and Izzy Does It have all confirmed that their shows would not be returning for another season. The network has not commented on the recent scheduling shakeup.