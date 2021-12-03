Tristan Thompson’s Personal Trainer Alleges NBA Star Paid to Keep Her Pregnancy Quiet

The Tristan Thompson saga continues. News broke that the NBA player and on-again-off-again boyfriend of Khloé Kardashian is reportedly expecting his third child with a woman who says she conceived while the Sacramento Kings star was still dating the reality star earlier this year. The woman, a personal trainer from Texas named Maralee Nichols, says she spent much time with Thompson and was intimate on several occasions. She’s due to give birth any day now and now lives in California. She’s suing Thompson for child support. Now, she says he offered her money to stay quiet.

TMZ reports on an alleged text exchange between Thompson and Nichols, which Nichols submitted in court. He offered her $75k to stay quiet. In the text, Thompson reportedly tells Nichols: “Won’t be involved at all,” he says, threatening that he will have no part in the child’s life. He also informs her that he’s retiring after this NBA season and that it’s best that she takes the $75k he’s offering as opposed to her trying to get child support.

“If you think having this baby is going to make you some money, it’s completely wrong,” he continues. “You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who is unemployed…so you better of taking this $75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who is unemployed.”

Nichols lists her due date in court documents as Dec. 3. The Daily Mail exclusively uncovered the court documents, which detail their alleged relationship and hookups. Thompson admits to having sex with Nichols several times. He reportedly says the hookup was just a one-night. Nichols claims otherwise, saying the two were together for roughly five months prior to her conceiving in March.

Kardashian broke up with Thompson again in May, shortly after a woman named Sydney Chase claimed she hooked up with Thompson. Thompson and Kardashian have since reportedly focused on co-parenting their 3-year-old daughter, True.