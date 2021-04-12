Travis Barker Makes His Feelings Toward Kourtney Kardashian Quite Clear in NSFW Post

✖

Travis Barker might not have included girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian in his latest Instagram post, but the Blink-1982 drummer made it very clear what and who he was thinking about when he posted it. Kardashian, 41, and Barker, 45, have not been shy about showing their romance on social media since they went public as a couple on Valentine's Day. Barker even got a new tattoo dedicated to Kardashian.

Barker's new photo shows him tossing a drum stick in the air while he was playing. "All day I dream about sex w/ you," he wrote in the caption. In case it was not clear who the "you" was being referred to in the caption, Barker also tagged Kardashian in the photo. The post quickly picked up hundreds of comments from fans, many of whom approve of the relationship. "My soul can't take this," one person wrote in all capital letters. "Lucky Kourt!" another added. "Someone check on Scott," one person joked, referring to Scott Disick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

Kardashian and Barker have been friends for years, but they sparked relationship rumors in January. They went public a few weeks later by sharing a photo of them holding hands on Valentine's Day. The two appear to be serious about each other, with Barker going as far as getting Kardashian's first name tattooed on his chest, just above his left nipple.

During an appearance on Drew Barrymore's talk show in March, Barker said the two bonded over being parents. "I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom, who's a great friend and you don't have to worry about any of those things," he told Barrymore. "It just comes natural — it's like a maturity thing." Kardashian and Disick are parents to Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. The two were together for a decade before they broke up in 2015. Barker and his second wife, Shanna Moakler, are parents to Landon Asher, 17. He also helped raise Moakler's daughter Atana De La Hoy, 22.

In February, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian did not expect the relationship between the two reality TV stars to become romantic. "She was single for a while and didn't expect that their relationship would turn romantic," the source explained. "She feels very fortunate. She loves spending time with Travis." The two live in the same Calabasas, California community and Barker made cameos on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kardashian's new romance comes as KUWTK finishes up its record-breaking, 20-season run on E! Network this spring. After the show wraps, Kardashian will join her sisters, mother Kris Jenner, and Disick for a reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen. New episodes of KUWTK air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on E! Network.