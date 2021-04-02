Kourtney Kardashian's 6-Year-Old Son Drops the F-Word During TikTok With Mom and Travis Barker

✖

Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign Disick just dropped the F-bomb on camera with her and her boyfriend Travis Barker. The drummer and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star are taking the next step in their relationship by going on vacation together, and when the two decided to chime in on a TikTok video with their kids, Reign blurted "Oh F—!" without a care in the world. Kardashian and Barker are on a family trip that includes Barker's kids, Alabama Barker and Landon Barker, plus Shanna Moakler's daughter Atiana De La Hoya and Oscar De La Hoya, who Barker helped raise, when they all participated in the video.

In the video, they played a game of pass the phone, where each person would say, "I'm passing the phone to somebody who..." and they would mention something that person has done who they anticipate passing the phone off to. When it came time for Riegn's turn, he couldn't think of something fast enough so he went with "Oh F—k!" instead. Naturally, everyone around him laughed but then Kardashian tried her best to calm him down in the next clip of the video.

Barker and Kardashian only recently made their relationship official when the mom-of-three posted a photo of the two holding hands on her Instagram. Barker shared the post to his Instagram stories, making it official. However, this is the first time fans have heard her call him her boyfriend. Just before the pair decided to turn their friendship into something more, Kardashian admitted that she almost got back together with her ex, and father of her kids, Scott Disick.

"This is like the world bringing us together," Scott said on Thursday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when the two showed up at their vacation Malibu home at the same time by coincidence. Then the two decided to watch a movie together as they looked back on their relationship over the years. "You told Sarah Howard you thought I was a porn star when we first starting hooking up," Scott told his ex. "There's no dwelling, baby. You were with a porn star one time."

Over the summer, fans thought they were well on their way to rekindling their romance after posting several photos together online. At one point, Kardashian was even photographed in one of his shirts. While her family is on board for them getting back together, it seems as though they have not made the decision to do so, instead going their separate ways, venturing out into new relationships.