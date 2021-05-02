Travis Barker's Ex Seemingly Mocks Racy Photo With Kourtney Kardashian

✖

The romance between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian seems to have rubbed their former loves the wrong way. While Scott Disick's love for Kardashian has been playing out in the final season of Keeping up With The Kardashians, he is also apparently upset at the public displays of affection between his ex and the blink-182 drummer. Barker's ex Shanna Moakler is apparently not happy either according to InTouch, casting shade at the couple on social media.

Apparently mocking Barker's recent photo with his hand on Kardashian's backside during their recent romantic vacation together. Moakler posted the opposite with several laughing emoji, laying her hand on boyfriend Matthew Rondeau's bare butt. It follows some comments made by the former Miss USA that take aim at Barker without actually naming him.

"Unlike some people, my relationship status isn't based on social media posting. I'm happy [in] life, not on IG," she wrote in response to a fan's comment. Moakler and Barker share two children, son Landon and daughter Alabama, with the pageant alum peacefully showing support for him.

"I'm not very close with Travis. We're more acquaintance and coparents, and I don't know her from a hole in the wall," Shanna said back in February to Us Weekly. "So it's not really for me to say [if they're a great match] in any capacity. All I can say is if they're happy, I'm happy for them."

Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, reportedly also has conflicted feelings about the new coupling. While he is making a case for coming back together on the E! Network reality series, Barker and Kardashian are reportedly at a place where that doesn't play a part. Their very public romance is where Disick is allegedly uncomfortable.

"He is trying to adjust and be a grown-up about it, but seeing Kourtney get so serious with someone so quickly is not easy—especially someone they have known for so long," a source told E! News. "Scott has never been comfortable seeing Kourtney with guys, but this feels different."

The source continued, adding, "Scott has always held out hope that he and Kourtney will end up together and this is the first time he feels like someone else might prevent that. He doesn't want to see or hear about it, but he's trying to deal with it as best as he can."

Despite this, Barker and Kardashian don't seem keen on slowing down at all. The latest reports indicate the couple may be heading toward marriage, with Barker's children reportedly calling the relationship, "true love."