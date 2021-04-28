Travis Barker Tells Kourtney Kardashian He Loves Her in New Video

✖

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have become Hollywood's latest favorite new couple. The pair announced two days after Valentine's Day that they were in a relationship after months of speculation, and ever since they've gushed over each other on their social media accounts. However, while Barker has written down that he loves Kardashian in a caption to celebrate her birthday, he finally said it for the first time over video for fans to hear.

The two were on a vacation together when they were crossing a bridge that connects over a huge canyon when he told the mom-of-three that he loved her. Right after he said "I love you" to the Poosh founder, she turned around laughing and said "I love you" too. The Blink 182 drummer captioned the post with, "Anywhere with you" and Kardashian also took to the comment section and wrote, "EVERYWHERE." Barker placed the video he said I love you in the third slide, and that was the one that caught the most attention for that and because of the height they were at when crossing the bridge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

For years, Barker and Kourtney were rumored to have been in a romantic relationship, but that's all they were, were rumors. Until recently. Sources have come forward to say they're moving in such a positive direction with their relationship that an engagement could be around the corner. "Kourtney and Travis are so happy together," the insider told Us Weekly. "And friends think they absolutely will be getting engaged sooner rather than later." The source added that their relationship isn't slowing down anytime soon either, which has become apparent to onlookers who follower their social media accounts.

"Their relationship has gotten more serious. Travis' [birthday] post on Instagram was just him wanting to let everyone in the world know how crazy he is about her," the source said. Their relationship came on the heels of fans thinking she was on the verge of reigniting her relationship with Scott Disick, who is also the father to her three children. Towards the end of 2020, the two were posting a lot of photos together that seemed as if they were back together, although neither one ever came forward to confirm whether they were or not.

Fans are getting to see some of their situation play out on the current season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In fact, her sisters have said they would be for the two getting back together — Disick even noting he's thinks they'll end up getting married. That could change now that she and Barker are together and only time will tell.