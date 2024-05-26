Lionel Richie's Daughter Sofia Welcomes Baby With Her Husband Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie is a mom. She and her husband, Elliot Grainge, who wed in 2023, welcomed their first child together recently. The announcement came via Instagram. In the black-and-white photo, the daughter of Lionel Richie's holds her newborn daughter's little feet. "Eloise Samantha Grainge 🤍5•20•24 best day of my life🤍" she captioned the photo. Richie, a model, confirmed she was expecting in a January 2024 interview with Vogue, noting she was having a baby girl.

"She's growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air," she said. "I love the YouTubes and the TikToks—even before I was talking about getting pregnant—of gender reveals, so we had our OB text my assistant Becca [our baby's gender], and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink. She left out the one with the correct color inside, and Elliot and I popped it together. We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too," she said.

Richie and Grainge wed in a beautiful ceremony in France. She discovered she was pregnant after a trip to Milan. A positive pregnancy test confirmed such in L.A.

Richie was previously known for her relationship with Scott Disick. Despite the age difference, the pair dated on and off for about three years.

According to Disick, their relationship ended because Richie wasn't a fan of his close relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, the mother of his three children.

In an episode of The Kardashians, Disick tells Khloe Kardashian of their split that Richie gave him an ultimatum. "I thought I would give it a try and make her more of a priority," he said. "But then even when doing that, I feel like she just started wanting to push Kourtney out. And I said like, that's the most important thing to me is my kids and that's my family, and the only family I have, including you guys along with it. She was like, 'I don't want to share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney,'" he continued. "And then she literally said with an ultimatum: 'You have to choose me or Kourtney.'"

Disick says he refused to cut Kourtney out. "Kourtney is Kourtney and my kids — it's a unit,'" he said. "I was like, 'How could you even want that for me?' It just became like, an impossible relationship to keep carrying on with, right?"