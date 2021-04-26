Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship Reportedly Has One Family Member 'Uncomfortable'

✖

While Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian is loved up with her new boyfriend Travis Barker, not everyone is thrilled to see the Poosh founder canoodling with the blink-182 drummer. Kardashian's ex Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children, isn't a fan of the new relationship. According to E! News, the bond that Kardashian has built with Barker makes Disick "uncomfortable."

"Scott has really distanced himself from Kourtney recently," a source explained. "Of course they are still cordial when it comes to the kids, but they aren't hanging out as much or doing things as a family. The communication has become strictly about the kids."

Although Disick has moved on with 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin, he is having trouble offering Kardashian the opportunity to do the same. "It's uncomfortable for Scott to see Kourtney in a serious relationship, although he knew this day would come," the source continued. "He is glad she is happy, but it's definitely been hard on him. He doesn't like to bring it up and it's a weird convo for him. At one point, the family was really encouraging Scott and Kourtney to try the relationship again and it's a bit of an eye-opener for him, that it's truly never going to happen."

"He is trying to adjust and be a grown-up about it, but seeing Kourtney get so serious with someone so quickly is not easy—especially someone they have known for so long," the source posited. "Scott has never been comfortable seeing Kourtney with guys, but this feels different."

Kardashian and Barker have made it clear that part of what drew them together was their bond as single parents and the fact that their families blend well, but that development makes Disick feel like he's being pushed out. "Kourtney is all in with Travis and the kids like him too," the source revealed. "It feels to Scott like they are merging their families and going full steam ahead. That has made him very uncomfortable and he's trying to figure out where he fits in."

"Before Travis, Kourtney and Scott were together a lot and of course now that has changed," the source concluded. "Scott has always held out hope that he and Kourtney will end up together and this is the first time he feels like someone else might prevent that. He doesn't want to see or hear about it, but he's trying to deal with it as best as he can."