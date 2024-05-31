Blac Chyna and Boyfriend Derrick Milano Share Sweet Photos to Celebrate First Anniversary

Blac Chyna and her boyfriend Derrick Milano are celebrating a year of "pure magic and joy" together. Monday, the 36-year-old model, who now uses her birth name Angela White, took to Instagram to mark her first anniversary with the Grammy Award-winning songwriter by sharing photos and videos of the past year together.

"Happy 1 year anniversary @derrickmilano," White wrote alongside heart and prayer hand emojis. "Reflecting on a year of pure magic and joy with you, my dearest Derrick." She continued alongside the video, which was set to atm luv's "Still In Love," "Your love, support, and friendship have filled my life with light and warmth. Thank you for showing me the true meaning of love. Here's to countless more years of love and togetherness. I cherish you always ~ Angela #AnniversaryBlessings."

In the comment section, Milano, 30, responded with heart emojis of his own, writing, "I love you Angela. I swear every moment with you I value & enjoy! If this is what a year with you feels like I can't wait for the infinite future years with you. I love you so much."

Milano also celebrated the anniversary on his Instagram page, sharing a video of him dancing with White to Mario's "Let Me Love You" alongside a montage of other memories with his lady love. "You can have everything in this world & still be unhappy. I found balance, happiness & GOD when I met you & I can't thank you enough for helping me grow as not only your Man, but a MAN who genuinely loves his woman," he wrote in the caption.

"This has been one of the best years in my life," the musician continued. "We celebrated every single holiday together, we brought our families & close friends together. We grew together as GODS children & have been living everyday with LOVE, PURENESS & POSITIVITY." Milano added, "I can't thank you enough for being such an amazing person Angela. I love you so much & that's never gonna change. From our very first date to even breakfast this morning, it still feels surreal that I found my person & GOD placed us with one another," concluding, "One year down and an infinity to go. Happy one year anniversary Angela."

White and Milano first went public with their relationship in September 2023. Prior to Milano, White was romantically linked with Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares 7-year-old daughter Dream, as well as Tyga, who is father to her 11-year-old son King Cairo.