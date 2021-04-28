Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Addresses Claims He Shaded Her and New Boyfriend Travis Barker's PDA Photos

✖

One of Kourtney Kardashian's exes is defending himself claiming he did not shade the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her new boyfriend Travis Barker after the pair posted a rather revealing photo together. Younes Bendjima recently took to his Instagram stories and posted a cryptic quote that some feel was aimed towards the mom-of-three. "Shamelessness has become so normal in today's society that modesty has become strange," the quote read according to Us Weekly, but was quickly deleted after he shared it.

While many assumed he was referring to Kardashian's recent photo, he defended himself by responding with, "I always post quotes since years, all types of quotes," before adding, "Stop attaching myself to people that are not part of my life anymore, it's been two years let's move on [...] No need for bad vibes. Keep me far way from all that. Much appreciated. Gracias amigos."

Kardashian and Barker recently posted a photo of the drummer holding his girlfriend as she wrapped her legs around him while they kissed. While the photo was romantic, several couldn't help but notice her outfit. The 41-year-old wore a nude colored, thong string bikini as she confidently showed off her toned physique. Since the two have gone public with their relationship, they've managed to share more revealing photos of one another that also include a lot of PDA. While some onlookers don't seem to be in favor of it, there are many more who are.

In a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian questioned her older sister on whether she ever communicates with him anymore or not and Kardashian responded with, "No, never," but noted, "He'll text me once in a while. [...] I'm feeling really content with my own way of life." While Khloé did not mention him by name, fans assumed. She then clarified on Twitter that she was in fact talking about the model but noted that he was "toxic" and "negative" for her sister.

As for Kardashian and Barker, sources have said the two are happier than ever and even feel an engagement could happen sooner rather than later. "Kourtney and Travis are so happy together and friends think they absolutely will be getting engaged sooner rather than later." It's undeniable that they're completely gushing over one another as both of them have taken to social media to show their love and affection to their millions of followers.