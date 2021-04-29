Scott Disick Takes Emotional Step as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are Described as 'True Love'

✖

While onlookers are gushing over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, many are wondering how her ex Scott Disick feels, despite him being in a relationship himself. While the father-of-three has not publicly commented on their risqué photos, one source is stepping forward to say Disick feels their photos are a bit much. According to InTouch, the "word is" that Disick feels the couple is "a little too over the top."

"The thing with Scott is that he's certainly in no position to judge," the insider admitted. Recently, Kardashian and Barker have been posting a number of photos between their Instagram stories and Instagram profiles that have fans both loving and questioning. Recently, the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians shared a picture of her rocking a nude, thonged string bikini while she was wrapped around the Blink 182 drummer's waist, showing off her back side. While this shocked fans on how revealing she's been lately, sources are saying that Barker is bringing out something inside of her that they've never seen before.

"Kourtney has never been this infatuated or in your face about a guy before," a second source told Life & Style according to InTouch. "Travis has brought something out in her that has completely freed her. Her guard is down when she's with him and she doesn't care what anyone thinks [...] this is Kourtney's time to enjoy herself and she's taking full advantage of it." In fact, it's even being said that the two are heading quickly towards marriage and they're doing nothing to stop those rumors from running at full speed.

"Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they'll be getting married," the source said. "In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction. It's no secret that they're in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance." While they seem to be happier than ever, it's said that her family members have never seen her this excited about a relationship. "Her sisters say they've never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy [...] it's an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her." Even Barker's son, Landon Barker, has commented on their relationship calling it "true love," according to InTouch.

The two announced they were in a relationship two days after Valentine's Day when Kardashian posted a photo of her and Barker holding hands. Without tagging him, fans immediately knew who it was because speculation was running high at the time after they had been commenting on each other's photos and adding one another in their Instagram stories.