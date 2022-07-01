Tour HGTV 'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk's Southern Charm Indianapolis Home

Mina Starsiak Hawk is a pro at turning dated or rundown houses into a cozy place to call home, and the Good Bones star's own charming home is no exception. The three-story, 2,900-square foot dream house in Indianapolis' Fountain Square neighborhood is where Starsiak Hawk calls home with husband Steve Hawk and their two children – daughter Charlie and son Jack. "This is the neighborhood that Mom and I do a lot of our renovations in, it's where we currently live, and the neighborhood is our home. I really can't imagine living anywhere else," Starsiak Hawk said of the custom-built home in an interview with HGTV. Keep scrolling to get an inside look at her house, as seen on the Two Chicks and a Hammer co-founder's social media.

Kitchen

The kitchen, which you can see off to the left of the family room, features ceiling-height cabinetry and custom vent hood painted in white, brushed stainless appliances and a chandelier in a style similar to the one in the living room. There's plenty of counter room for meal prep and seating for the whole family.

Bathroom

The primary bathroom features a twin vanity with gray marble top and matching sconces. Over to the right, Starsiak Hawk and her husband can wash off the day in a large walk-in shower featuring two rainfall showerheads, glass doors and floor-to-ceiling tile in a striking design.

Primary Bedroom

When there isn't a pup causing havoc, the primary bedroom suite is a place to relax after a long day, with plenty of natural light coming from the windows. Starsiak Hawk and her husband also never need to worry about closet space either, as the master suite incorporates a massive walk-in closet with integrated modular closet system.

Front Porch

One of the most stunning features of the house is the exterior. Not only is the front porch guarded by black ornate ironwork fencing and gate, up top is a large balcony that spans the full width of the house with white columns, black window trim, ceiling fans and outdoor furniture.