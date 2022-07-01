Tour HGTV 'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk's Southern Charm Indianapolis Home
Mina Starsiak Hawk is a pro at turning dated or rundown houses into a cozy place to call home, and the Good Bones star's own charming home is no exception. The three-story, 2,900-square foot dream house in Indianapolis' Fountain Square neighborhood is where Starsiak Hawk calls home with husband Steve Hawk and their two children – daughter Charlie and son Jack.
"This is the neighborhood that Mom and I do a lot of our renovations in, it's where we currently live, and the neighborhood is our home. I really can't imagine living anywhere else," Starsiak Hawk said of the custom-built home in an interview with HGTV. Keep scrolling to get an inside look at her house, as seen on the Two Chicks and a Hammer co-founder's social media.
Exterior
The outside of Starsiak Hawk's three-story house was inspired by her favorite city – Charleston, South Carolina, where her family spent summer vacations for years. "I'm a planner," Starsiak Hawk told HGTV during the construction of her dream home. "I've had these floor plans in the works for almost as long as we've owned the lot."
Family Room
Entering from the foyer, you'll walk right into the homey family room, which combines a modern aesthetic with cozy practicalities for a family with two kids. "Mina and Mom spend their days creating forever homes for other people," said Starsiak Hawk's sister Kelsy to HGTV at the time of construction. "So it's really nice that Mina gets to be on the other side of things, this go-around."
Kitchen
The kitchen, which you can see off to the left of the family room, features ceiling-height cabinetry and custom vent hood painted in white, brushed stainless appliances and a chandelier in a style similar to the one in the living room. There's plenty of counter room for meal prep and seating for the whole family.
Bathroom
The primary bathroom features a twin vanity with gray marble top and matching sconces. Over to the right, Starsiak Hawk and her husband can wash off the day in a large walk-in shower featuring two rainfall showerheads, glass doors and floor-to-ceiling tile in a striking design.
Primary Bedroom
When there isn't a pup causing havoc, the primary bedroom suite is a place to relax after a long day, with plenty of natural light coming from the windows. Starsiak Hawk and her husband also never need to worry about closet space either, as the master suite incorporates a massive walk-in closet with integrated modular closet system.
Front Porch
One of the most stunning features of the house is the exterior. Not only is the front porch guarded by black ornate ironwork fencing and gate, up top is a large balcony that spans the full width of the house with white columns, black window trim, ceiling fans and outdoor furniture.
Gym
Starsiak Hawk has been committed to her fitness especially as of late, and her home gym has been where she gets in many of her tough workouts. Fully outfitted with fitness gear including free weights, bench press and rowing machine, this home gym is any fitness junkie's dream.
Garage
The garage has definitely become more functional since move-in, but Starsiak Hawk made sure to include one luxurious aspect to even there! The HGTV couple made sure to install a dog bath in the attached garage complete with marble tile surround, recessed lighting and brushed stainless shower fixtures to help keep their furry family members clean.
Backyard
The finished home's exterior brings a touch of the south to Indiana. "We wanted to bring in a southern feel," Starsiak Hawk told HGTV, "with big columns, large balconies, porch fans and black iron fencing." Add some florals in the spring with an impressive garden and you're transported (in spirit) to warmer days almost immediately.