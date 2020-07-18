'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Shares Emotional Farewell to Her 'Ride or Die' Dog Beatrice

✖

Good Bones star, Mina Starsiak Hawk is mourning the death of her best girl and "ride or die" companion, a Belgian-Malinois mix dog named Beatrice, who had been with the HGTV personality for a majority of her adult life. In an emotional post shared to the 35-year-old's Instagram on Friday night, Starsiak Hawk shared a set of photos in a carousel, highlighting some personal moments with the pup.

"Beatrice has been with me for most of my adult life. She was my girl. Always by my side for a snuggle. If you saw me, she was there; my shadow. Life will be just a little less sweet without her. I hope she got as much happiness out of our time together as I did," she wrote with an illustration of the poem, "Waiting at the Door" prefaced ahead of the snaps. "You'll be greatly missed, my love." She concluded the heartfelt message with the hashtag, "my ride or die."

Starsiak Hawk's husband, Steve — who has also appeared on the show — also posted about the family dog, writing how Beatrice was a "real homie" and the "type of girl" you could take out to the country and never require a leash for. "The most loyal dog you can imagine. I truly hope everyone gets to experience that type of loyalty from a pet. That love you can see in their eyes is irreplaceable. Beatrice was with Mina for 13 years and I was with her for nearly 8 of those. We know she's in a better place today with the rest of everyone's pets."

Several fans of the couple and soon-to-be parents-of-two took to the comments section of the HGTV star's post, expressing their condolences over the immense loss. "I'm so sorry! It's never easy to say goodbye to our furry friends! We love them so much!" wrote one fan alongside a string of crying emojis as another echoed the sentiment: "So sorry for your loss [sad emoji] I wish they could live forever."

Beatrice, along with her brother and sister, Frank and Sophie, respectively, have frequently starred on Good Bones alongside Starsiak Hawk and made a number of appearances on the home designer's social media feed — even starring in several videos with her almost 2-year-old son, Jack. In an interview with Marketplace Events, the HGTV personality revealed Beatrice was rescued at six weeks.

While the news of the family pet's death has been a sad spot for Starsiak Hawk, she has much to look forward to this year as she and her husband will welcome their second child this September following infertility struggles. Though they have not yet revealed the sex of their second — who will be the younger sibling to their firstborn — they have named the child Charlie with no other hints.