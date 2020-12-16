'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Shares Postpartum 'Baby Body Work' Update After Revealing Tummy Tuck Plans

✖

Mina Starsiak Hawk is moving forward with her "post baby body work" plans. The Good Bones star, who is mom to son Jack, 2, and daughter Charlotte, 3 months, revealed during a Q&A with fans on Instagram Wednesday that she was meeting with Dr. Peter Koltz to discuss her previously-expressed desire to undergo a tummy tuck after the birth of her second baby.

"I know I said it in an earlier static feed post, but there's SO much judgment FROM women TO other women for literally everything under the sun," she continued of her own postpartum journey. 'Do what makes YOU happy and is right for YOU.' The only reason not to support one another is if choices are being made for the 'wrong reasons,'" she wrote, "like your jerk BF wants you to have bigger boobs or the world guilted you into breastfeeding and your (sic) killing yourself trying to do it!" She encouraged her followers to continue their own journeys, concluding, "And this post baby body of mine doesn't feel like ME anymore....so I'm doing something about it."

Starsiak Hawk and husband Steve Hawk are done having kids, adding how with their "two amazing nuggets," they have decided to take their own steps toward being done with that stage of their life. For the HGTV star, that means a tummy tuck, and for Steve, it means "getting snipped." The mother-of-two revealed during her pregnancy with Charlotte that she was suffering from diastasis recti, or the complete separation of the rectus abdominis muscles, which is a common pregnancy side effect that can affect the appearance and use of the muscles during and after pregnancy if not repaired surgically.

In November, Starsiak Hawk shared her plans for surgery on Instagram alongside a photo of her C-section scar, writing, "I take pride in showing the REAL me on social media when so many people just show the pretty, happy, perfect version. This is me, the good, the bad and the ugly." Amid a flurry of support for her journey, the Two Chicks and a Hammer co-founder noted she had seen mostly positive comments from her followers. "And most are wildly supportive of everyone doing what works for them, but I'll for sure get those people that just can't help but judge or say nasty things, but I'm going to be honest anyways," she concluded. "[Because] that's what I value the most."